SVB Wealth LLC Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 133.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,653 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $26,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after purchasing an additional 667,656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,951,000 after buying an additional 567,190 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after buying an additional 525,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after buying an additional 334,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $240.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.40. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

