SVB Wealth LLC Sells 16,574 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,022 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,574 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

NYSE:DIS opened at $93.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

