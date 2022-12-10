Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys New Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 756,902 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,064,000. Zendesk accounts for approximately 3.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.61% of Zendesk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 1,465.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $534,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

Zendesk stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.16 and a twelve month high of $130.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

