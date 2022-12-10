Sylebra Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sylebra Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,581 shares during the quarter. Chegg makes up approximately 1.0% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 0.72% of Chegg worth $17,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Chegg by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth $846,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHGG opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In other Chegg news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

