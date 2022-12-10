Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after buying an additional 1,657,878 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,297,839,000 after buying an additional 261,287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,334,000 after buying an additional 987,792 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,499,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,620,000 after acquiring an additional 592,937 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,811,000 after acquiring an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $80.69 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.91. The firm has a market cap of $418.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

