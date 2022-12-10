Tamarack Advisers LP Cuts Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Tamarack Advisers LP decreased its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its position in ViewRay by 38.4% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,623,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 450,555 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ViewRay by 25.0% in the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ViewRay by 31.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in ViewRay by 1.4% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,549,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $5.87.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 192,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,113. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of ViewRay to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

