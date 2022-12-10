Tamarack Advisers LP Has $8.16 Million Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 175.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions makes up about 4.7% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 0.50% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $154,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 37.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,134 shares of company stock worth $1,094,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

MDRX stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

