Tamarack Advisers LP Makes New $5.86 Million Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,000. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 3.4% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 42.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,854,000 after purchasing an additional 873,443 shares in the last quarter. Pavadi Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the second quarter. Pavadi Capital LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

