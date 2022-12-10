Tamarack Advisers LP Takes $3.90 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.3% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $164,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,804,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,902 shares of company stock worth $7,566,054 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ opened at $151.95 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

