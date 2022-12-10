Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.50 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.88 billion.
Tapestry Price Performance
Shares of TPR opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.
Tapestry Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tapestry
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Tapestry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
Further Reading
