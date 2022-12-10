Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THQ opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THQ. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $948,000.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.