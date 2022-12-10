Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Director Deepak Srivastava Acquires 230,769 Shares

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) Director Deepak Srivastava bought 230,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $599,999.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,331. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TNYA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.12. 145,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.55. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 539.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

