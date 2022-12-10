TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $229.23 million and approximately $37.61 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00078297 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00057000 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001316 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009896 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025555 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001500 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005106 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000257 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,805,904,397 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,235,435 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
