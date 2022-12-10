Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Position Trimmed by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204,084 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,049,000 after acquiring an additional 848,447 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,931,000 after buying an additional 615,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,935,000 after buying an additional 574,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

TRNO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

