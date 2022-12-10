Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.15-$1.20 EPS.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.38. The company had a trading volume of 220,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,686. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.41 and its 200-day moving average is $139.29. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $176.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $108,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,549.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $632,352.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,787.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $108,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,549.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,181. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.