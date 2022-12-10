Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $174.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $196.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

