The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,027 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $21,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $44.71 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

