The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,778.50

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,778.50 ($46.07) and traded as high as GBX 3,830.85 ($46.71). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 3,798 ($46.31), with a volume of 235,402 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKG shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,120 ($50.24) to GBX 4,500 ($54.87) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 5,535 ($67.49) to GBX 3,807 ($46.42) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,567.43 ($55.69).

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 927.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,593.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,776.06.

Insider Activity

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($39.62), for a total transaction of £94,253.49 ($114,929.26). In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Andy Kemp purchased 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,604 ($43.95) per share, with a total value of £95,001.44 ($115,841.29). Also, insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($39.62), for a total value of £94,253.49 ($114,929.26).

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

