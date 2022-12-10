The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Reduced by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. United Bank grew its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Boeing by 25.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 121,378 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $23,243,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 9.2% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.41.

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

BA stock opened at $179.54 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.62. The firm has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

