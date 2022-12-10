The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

TSE DSG opened at C$93.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.23. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of C$72.94 and a 1-year high of C$106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$92.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.91.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( TSE:DSG Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.89 million. Equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

