The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.44.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after purchasing an additional 240,610 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 40.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 30.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 26.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,765,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 374,229 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

