The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €29.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($27.89) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €31.04 ($32.67) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.68. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €23.16 ($24.38) and a 52 week high of €39.48 ($41.56). The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 8.30.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

