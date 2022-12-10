The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €230.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($242.11) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($221.05) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($231.58) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($178.95) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($226.32) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €186.35 ($196.16) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($112.89) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($143.42). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €183.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €183.49.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

