The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,075,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HD opened at $320.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.75.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

