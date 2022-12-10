The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Western Union has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

Shares of WU stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. Western Union has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $20.40.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,607.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Western Union by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

