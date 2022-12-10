Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $234.16 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $234.16 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00077988 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00056551 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000376 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001327 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009918 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025410 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001500 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005079 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000136 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.