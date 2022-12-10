Theta Fuel Trading 4% Lower This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $233.62 million and $7.04 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00078820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00057506 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025453 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005188 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today.First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k.Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenuesTheta Fuel (TFUEL) is the operational token of the Theta protocol. TFUEL is used for on-chain operations like payments to Edge Node relayers for sharing a video stream, or for deploying or interacting with smart contracts. Relayers earn TFUEL for every video stream they relay to other users on the network. You can think of Theta Fuel as the “gas” of the protocol. There were 5 billion TFUEL at genesis of Theta blockchain, and the supply increases annually at a fixed percentage set at the protocol level. In December 2020, Theta Labs announced Theta 3.0, which introduces a new crypto-economics design for TFuel, in particular, the concept of TFuel staking and burning. This will greatly expand the capacity and use cases of the network and maximize the utility value of TFuel.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

