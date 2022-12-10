Theta Fuel Trading 4% Lower This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $233.62 million and $7.04 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00078820 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00057506 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001340 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010012 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025453 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001467 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005188 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000136 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
