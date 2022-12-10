THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.50 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.68 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.40-8.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Benchmark lowered THOR Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered THOR Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.88.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $81.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.06. THOR Industries has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $108.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.68.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.02. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $46,644,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 356.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 152,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,305,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,869,000 after buying an additional 105,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after buying an additional 99,369 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

