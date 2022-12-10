Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.00 million-$235.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.30 million.

Thorne HealthTech Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of THRN stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $4.36. 56,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,911. Thorne HealthTech has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $230.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Thorne HealthTech to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech

About Thorne HealthTech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 641,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 310,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 29,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

