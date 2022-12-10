Threshold Price Reaches $0.0188 (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $188.38 million and $11.80 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010763 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00049034 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005803 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020919 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00240356 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0190071 USD and is down -8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $22,852,191.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

