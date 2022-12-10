Thunder Brawl 1-Day Volume Hits $383,656.48 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001947 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $60.55 million and approximately $383,656.48 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.3321452 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $341,253.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

