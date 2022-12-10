Toncoin 1-Day Volume Hits $27.36 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00010751 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and approximately $27.36 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.86694434 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $29,006,488.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

