Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Boosted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.