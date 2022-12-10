Trust Wallet Token Price Tops $2.56 on Major Exchanges (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $42.07 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for $2.56 or 0.00014910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.90 or 0.01696823 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00028756 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000538 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00035465 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.89 or 0.01766740 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001354 BTC.
Trust Wallet Token Profile
Trust Wallet Token is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com.
Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token
