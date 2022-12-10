U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.47.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

