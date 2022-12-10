U.S. Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) Shares Down 0.4%

U.S. Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.89 and last traded at $32.89. 3,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

U.S. Vegan Climate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06.

