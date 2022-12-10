UBS Group Lowers Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $86.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $84.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Autoliv Stock Down 1.8 %

ALV stock opened at $79.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.89 and a 200 day moving average of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $108.62.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 60.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Further Reading

