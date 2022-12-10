Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

UGP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. 811,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth about $206,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 23.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 37,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.