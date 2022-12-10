Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $912,791,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $211.35 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

