Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 5.2% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Union Pacific worth $185,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.09. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

