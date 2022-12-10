United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has $52.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on UAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Melius began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.44.

UAL stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.33. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $53.12.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,088,000 after buying an additional 244,174 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $351,299,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,089,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,697,000 after purchasing an additional 419,697 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,947 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,833,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,694,000 after purchasing an additional 447,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

