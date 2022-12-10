United Services Automobile Association Acquires 34,489 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,226,562 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $22,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 36,214.3% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 34.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 78.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 366,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.02 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RF. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.