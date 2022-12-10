United Services Automobile Association Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,097 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,686 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average is $73.10. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.04.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

