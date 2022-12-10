United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,435 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,568 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $21,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS opened at C$50.30 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$45.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.77. The stock has a market cap of C$59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.756 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$89.77.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

