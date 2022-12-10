United Services Automobile Association Grows Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $450.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.43 and a 200-day moving average of $439.12. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

