United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,384 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $17,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $124.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.09%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

