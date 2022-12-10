United Services Automobile Association Has $80.35 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,757 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.1% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $80,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 30.5% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $516,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 347,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $150.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.32. The company has a market cap of $360.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.