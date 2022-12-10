United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $12,595,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 135.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $208.70 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $393.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.