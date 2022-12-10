United Services Automobile Association Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,069 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.1% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $43,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.71.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $360.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.24. The firm has a market cap of $343.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

