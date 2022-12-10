UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $539.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $503.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $529.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.89. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.